Breaking News Alert
US soldier from Conway charged with sending bomb-making instructions on social media

Man arrested in Darlington County after officers find over 1 pound of meth

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Darlington County Sheriff’s Office

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Investigators with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man following a tip from citizens.

McKenzie Michael Stevens has been arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Investigators allege they located Stevens in possession of approximately 1.5 pounds of methamphetamine and 11 grams of marijuana.

“Investigators took a tip from a concerned citizen and immediately opened an investigation,” stated Sheriff Tony Chavis.  “That investigation resulted in the arrest of Stevens.”

Stevens remains in custody at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: