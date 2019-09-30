Man arrested in Myrtle Beach September shooting, charged with attempted murder

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Officers with the Myrtle Beach Police Department have made an arrest in a shooting case.

According to arrest records, Akylee Symkji Weaver was arrested on Friday and charged with Assault / Attempted Murder.

According to arrest warrants, this charge is in relation to a shooting that happened on September 11, on Grey Street. The warrants say that officers were called to a shooting incident where it appeared that Weaver and another person go into a fight and eventually fired shots at each other.

The warrant does not say if anyone was hurt in the incident.

No word on who the other person in the incident is.