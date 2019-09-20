Man arrested on child sex charges in Darlington County

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – Deputies with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man on child sex charges.

According to arrest warrants from the Sheriff’s Office, Trevor McKenzie Allen has been arrested and charged with criminal solicitation with a minor and three counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

The arrest warrants say that Allen contacted a 14-year-old victim through social media and attempted to entice the victim to engage is sexual activities.

The warrants also say that Allen had sex with a victim on three different occasions, in April, June, and August. At the time the victim was 15-years-old.

Allen is being held at the Darlington County Detention Center, a bond amount has not been set.