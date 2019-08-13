Man charged after 5 children left in hot car at Florence Walmart

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A man has been charged after five children were left in a hot car in the parking lot of the Florence Walmart.

According to the Florence Police Department, officers were called to Walmart at 230 Beltline Dr. on Monday for children being left in a car in the parking lot. Officers found five children under the age of 10 alone in a vehicle.

James Anthony Williams was arrested in connection to the incident. Williams is a family member of the children. Florence Police say Williams is charged with five counts of Unlawful Conduct Towards a Child. He was also wanted for an outstanding warrant for Second-Degree Domestic Violence. Williams was taken to the Florence County Detention Center where he was later released on a $2,000 bond.

The children were released into the custody of a different family member.