MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach Police say they have a suspect in custody in connection to a vandalism case at the Market Common parking garage that damaged 30 vehicles.

Myrtle Beach Police say 25-year-old Colin Stuart Turnnidge is charged with felony damage to property in connection to the incident. Turnnidge was taken into custody with assistance from SLED and Horry County Police.

He is being held at the Myrtle Beach Police Department awaiting a bond hearing.