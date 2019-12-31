Man charged with attempted murder in shooting case in Maxton

MAXTON, NC (WBTW) – According to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies have arrested Anthony Brooks in connection with a shooting that occurred Sunday in Maxton.

The Sheriff’s Office says the shooting happened at around 1:47 a.m. on Prospect Road, a 28-year-old man had been shot multiple times. The victim was taken to the hospital and is listed in critical condition.

Brooks is charged with attempted murder and at last check, was being held at the Robeson County Detention Center under a $75,000 bond.