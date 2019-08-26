Man charged with shooting neighbor’s dog after alleged attack

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Florence police have arrested a man following an alleged dog attack and shooting Friday morning.

According to a press release from the Florence Police Department, Christopher Rogers was arrested after he allegedly shot a neighbor’s dog that came into his yard and attempted to attack him.

The release says Rogers entered his house after the initial encounter to get a gun that he used to shoot the dog.

Police arrested Rogers and have charged him with Ill-Treatment to Animals and Discharging a Firearm in the City Limits.

He is currently out on a $10,430 bond.