Man charged with using phone to peep up employee’s dress at Broadway store

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Police say a 22-year-old man has admitted to using his phone to peep up an employee’s dress near Broadway at the Beach.

Police responded to a sexually related crime call at a store on Celebrity Circle in Myrtle Beach at about 8:46 p.m. on Monday.

The employee told police she was helping a man purchase items when he kept requesting items that were up high. While she was assisting the man, she noticed he was laying his phone on the floor pointing it up at her dress, according to the report.

Malcolm Giles was charged with voyeurism after he admitted to officers what had happened, police said. He was taken to the Myrtle Beach Jail.

Police took his cell phone for processing, pending a search warrant, according to the report. Police also are awaiting video surveillance from the store.

