Man dies after shooting in Laurinburg

LAURINBURG, NC (WBTW) – A man has died after a shooting in Laurinburg.

Around 11:45 p.m. on Thursday, officers responded to an apartment on Kinston Street for a person shot, according to the Laurinburg Police Department. Upon arriving, officers found Justin Matthew Brown, 24, of Laurinburg, dead.

No charges have been filed yet. Count on News13 for updates.

