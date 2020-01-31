Man dies after shooting in Laurinburg

LAURINBURG, NC (WBTW) – A man has died after a shooting in Laurinburg.
Around 11:45 p.m. on Thursday, officers responded to an apartment on Kinston Street for a person shot, according to the Laurinburg Police Department. Upon arriving, officers found Justin Matthew Brown, 24, of Laurinburg, dead.
No charges have been filed yet. Count on News13 for updates.
