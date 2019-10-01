Man dies after weekend shooting in Robeson County

ROWLAND, NC (WBTW) – A man has died after a weekend shooting in Robeson County.

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. September 28 near the intersection of Leach Street and South Hickory Street in Rowland, according to Rowland Police Chief John Reaves. The victim was shot multiple times.

The victim died around 2:30 p.m. Monday at a hospital, Chief Reaves said. No charges have been filed yet, but police have a person of interest.

The victim has been identified at Jameson McKinnon, 31.

