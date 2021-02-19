Man faces multiple charges of stealing catalytic converters in Robeson County

ROBESON CO, N.C. (WBTW) – A Lumberton man has surrendered to authorities on multiple charges of stealing catalytic converters.

Jordan Nance, 23, surrendered and was charged by Robeson County Sheriff’s Office investigators on Wednesday. He was charged in multiple thefts of catalytic converters throughout the county.

Nance faces five counts of felony conspiracy and five counts of felony larceny. He was released on $25,000 secured bond.

The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are likely.

Anyone with information regarding the recent thefts of catalytic converters is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at (910) 671-3100.

