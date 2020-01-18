Man guilty in shooting death of pregnant woman gets combined 35-year sentence on 2 murder charges

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A man found guilty but mentally ill for the shooting death of a pregnant woman was given a combined 35-year sentence on two murder charges.

Darkel Foreman shot and killed Tomena Gail Ford at a home in the Tara Village neighborhood just south of Florence on in 2016, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Luckten said Ford was eight months pregnant, the unborn child did not survive. Authorities say Foreman called 911 after the shooting happened and was a state corrections officer.

Foreman was found guilty but mentally ill on two charges of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime on Dec. 12, but was not sentenced until a month later.

“I am glad the jury reached a verdict that was just and stood up for a victim of domestic violence and for the unborn child,” Solicitor Ed Clements said when Foreman was found guilty.