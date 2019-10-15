Man in critical condition following shooting in Robeson County

FAIRMONT, NC (WBTW) – A man is in critical condition following a shooting in the Fairmont area of Robeson County on Monday evening, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called out to 1577 Turkey Branch Road at around 5:14 p.m. According to the Sheriff’s Office, upon arrival deputies found a 20-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3170.

