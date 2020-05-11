Man in custody following stabbing of two officers, two civilians in Virginia

SUFFOLK, VA (WAVY/WBTW) — Suffolk, Virginia police are investigating an incident where two officers and two adults were stabbed Sunday evening.
Police say officers responded to the 100 block of Ashford Drive around 9:30 p.m. to serve an emergency custody order. When officers arrived on scene, they had spoken to multiple people before coming into contact with the suspect of the custody order.
The adult male pulled a knife and attacked four victims, including the two officers, police say. All four were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The two adults and one officer were treated and later released, and the other officer remains in the hospital.
The adult suspect was taken into custody without further incident with new charges pending.
No other details have been released.
