Man killed in shootout with Florence police

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Agents of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating an officer involved shooting that happened Wednesday night on Ventura Court in Florence. SLED says shots were exchanged between a suspect and officers of Florence Police Department. The suspect was killed in the incident. No other injuries are reported.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken identified the suspect as Elmer L. Mack, 40, of Florence. Mack’s body was autopsied Thursday morning at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

Chief Allen Heidler with the Florence Police Department released the following statement:

Four officers were involved in the incident last evening and are doing as well as can be expected considering their involvement in such a traumatic situation. As per our department police, all four have been placed on administrative leave and will be required to attend counseling.

A witness shot video of the scene on Facebook live. She did not want to go on camera, but gave us permission to use the video. She says the incident happened around 6:30pm Wednesday.

“All I heard was pow pow pow in my ear,” says witness in the Facebook live video.

SLED is leading the investigation and the Florence Co. Sheriff’s Office also responded.

“Preliminary indications are the subject fired on officers with an automatic rifle and an officer returned fire striking the subject,” 12th Circuit Solicitor, Ed Clements previously said. News13 is working to learn more about the weapon.

The incident in Florence County was the 13th officer involved shooting in South Carolina in 2020 and the first this year involving the Florence Police Department. In 2019, there were 45 officer involved shootings in South Carolina; one involved the Florence Police Department.

