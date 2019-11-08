Live Now
Man pleads guilty in Horry County shooting case that injured two people

SOCASTEE, SC (WBTW) – Tyrone James has pleaded guilty to two counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

James is charged in connection to a shooting that sent two people to the hospital in October of 2016 at the Palmetto Pointe Apartments. According to Solicitor Jimmy Richardson, James will serve 38 months in prison and three years on probation.

Richardson says a plea deal was not offered and that his office did not make a sentencing recommendation in the case.

