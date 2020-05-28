Man says he broke into bank to heat up his Hot Pockets

SAN DIEGO, CA (KGTV/CNN WIRE/WBTW) – Authorities say a man broke into a bank to use a microwave for his Hot Pocket Wednesday.

Police were called to a Wells Fargo bank in San Diego early that morning. When they arrived, they found a broken window near the bank’s drive-thru.

They say the alarm company reported surveillance cameras captured a man inside a break room and using the microwave. Officers arrested the man and that’s when he admitted why he was there.

“You did that for a Hot Pocket,” a reporter asked.

“Yes, all that for a hot pocket,” the man said.

The reporter continued, asking the man “you broke into a bank for a hot pocket?”

“Hot Pocket. Hot Pocket,” the man replied.

“Was it worth it,” the reporter then asked.

“Hell yeah it was worth it. *bleep* yes, it was worth it,” the man said. “A Hot Pocket? Hell yeah.”

The man was arrested on suspicion of breaking into the bank. Authorities have not released his name or any other details.

