Man sentenced to 15 years after carjacking a 68-year-old near Garden City

GARDEN CITY, SC (WBTW) – A Myrtle Beach man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after carjacking a woman and leading police on a high-speed chase.

According to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, Shaquille Brandon Dozier was convicted on Wednesday for carjacking and failure to stop for blue lights.

The incident occurred on July 3 in the parking lot of the Inlet Square Mall. The Solicitor’s Office says Dozier pulled a 68-year-old woman out of her car in the parking lot and then led police on a high-speed chase that ended when he crashed the car into another near the 707 and Bay Road intersection.

The woman suffered some injuries from being thrown to the ground and called the police to report the carjacking.

“We would like to thank the Horry County Police Department, specifically Officers Buckingham, Truss, and Stokes for their quick response to the incident, locating and apprehending the defendant,” said Josh Holford, the senior assistant solicitor. “This is one of the scariest situations that could happen to someone; to have a stranger come up to your parked vehicle and snatch you from your car and then drive off in it. The 68-year-old victim continues to express her fear and ongoing trauma when going to public places alone.”