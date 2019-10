DILLON, SC (WBTW) – Jamel Rasun Dow pleaded guilty Wednesday in connection to a 2018 shooting death that claimed the life of a woman in Dillon County, according to Fourth Circuit Solicitor Will Rogers.

Rogers says Dow was charged with murder and sentenced to 42 years in prison in connection to the death of 24-year-old Ashley Blackmon of Hamer. That shooting happened in November of 2018.