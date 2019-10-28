Man sentenced to 8 years for burglary of Little River restaurant

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Adam Pugh pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary on Monday, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Pugh was charged in connection to a burglary incident at the Little River Restaurant I-Noodle in June 2018. Pugh has been sentenced to eight years in prison, according to the Solicitor’s Office.

Horry County police recovered DNA from the restaurant and linked it to Pugh, who also confessed to the crime when confronted, said Senior Assistant Solicitor Lauree Richardson.