Man shot in leg in overnight shooting in Lumberton, police say

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – A man was shot in the leg overnight in Lumberton, police say.

A 20-year-old man reported to police that he was shot in the leg around 12:19 a.m. Tuesday in the area of 801 East 2nd Street, according to the Lumberton Police Department. When officers arrived, he told police a female driving a Chevrolet Malibu pulled up and a male passenger fired one shot and he was struck in the knee.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lumberton police at 910-671-3845.

