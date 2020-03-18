Man shot, killed while being treated inside ambulance in NC; supsect in custody

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTW) – A man was shot and killed while being treated inside an ambulance in North Carolina.

CBS affiliate WBTV reports the incident happened Wednesday around 4 a.m. in the parking lot of a Days Inn hotel and a Mexican restaurant on E. Woodlawn Road near Old Pineville Road south of Charlotte.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says officers were called to the hotel in reference to a disturbance, according to the station. Officers were met by several people. After a man reported shortness of breath, medic crews responded to the area.

CMPD also says medic crews were with the victim in the ambulance and the victim requested a friend to come help him, the station also reports. Medic crews refused the person from entering the ambulance. CMPD says the suspect then left, but came back and shot the victim.

Medical crews tried treating the victim, but he died.

No injuries were reported to medical crews or officers, and a suspect’s in custody.

LATEST HEADLINES: