Man shot, taken to hospital after burglary in Georgetown

Crime

by: Kaitlyn Luna

Posted: / Updated:

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – A 20-year-old Georgetown man was taken to the hospital after being shot during a break-in, according to police.

Around 4:52 a.m. on Friday, Georgetown police were called to a robbery that had taken place on Reservoir Street in Georgetown.

When police arrived, the four other men who lived at the house told police that four male suspects forced their way into the mobile home and began yelling, “Where is the safe?”

After one of the men in the house was forced out of his bedroom and opened the safe, an undisclosed amount of money was taken and the four suspects fled.

Investigators say they are still looking into the case.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories