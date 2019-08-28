Man suffers concussion and other injuries after assault in his own front lawn

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A man in Horry County is recovering after he was assaulted by multiple men.

According to a report from the Horry County Police Department, officers were called to a home on Fairway Lane about an assault. When they arrived the victim’s wife told them that her husband has Alzheimer’s and doesn’t remember most things.

Officers spoke to the victim who, according to the report, said he went outside to ask a few men standing on his lawn to “kindly leave.” The victim then told officers two or more of the men hit him multiple times in the face and neck before he fell to the street.

According to the report, the wife told officers she went outside and found her husband lying in the roadway chacking and called 911. The victim went to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Two days later officer followed up with the man. According to the report, the doctors told the victim that he had a minor concussion and possible torn rotator cuff.

The incident is still under investigation.