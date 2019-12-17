Man surrenders to deputies in shooting case in Robeson County

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – Deputies with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office have charged a man in a shooting that happened Friday.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Dwight F. McArn, 29, of Lumberton, surrendered to deputies on Monday. McArn is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle.

On Friday deputies were called to the 100 block of Rachel Street in the Lumberton area about a person being shot. According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies located the victim who had a gunshot wound in her back. She was shot while inside of a vehicle and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

According to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting was a result of domestic violence. McArn is being held at the Robeson County Detention Center under a $150,000 bond.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3170 or (910) 671-3100.