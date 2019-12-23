Man tries to hide more than a pound of marijuana under the car while driver was being arrested, police say

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Police say a man tried to hide more than a pound of marijuana and a scale under a car while officers were arresting the driver.

While police were in the process of arresting Raahkeem Orlando Young, 30, after pulling him over on Acline Avenue near White Street in Myrtle Beach, the passenger in his car quietly walked away, according to the incident report. Young was wanted on unrelated charges and police recognized and confirmed a warrant for his arrest before pulling him over.

Once Young was in jail, police notified the arresting officers about “a black and clear vacuum-sealed bag filled with a green plant-like substance located on the ground next to the passenger door of the vehicle.” Police also found $990 in cash on Young, according to the report.

Later, the passenger in Young’s car, Christopher Lerone Spivey, 36, appeared at the Myrtle Beach jail in an attempt to pick up young’s personal property, police said.

Spivey admitted to being in the car and leaving the scene during the arrest. Car camera video showed the passenger attempting to hide the marijuana under the car prior to leaving the scene.

Both men were charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana.