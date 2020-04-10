Man wanted, accused of dumping 13 tons of litter in Robeson Co.

ST. PAULS, NC (WBTW) – A man is wanted after allegedly dumping 13 tons of litter in Robeson County.
The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office says Jeramey Lee Chavis, of St. Pauls, is wanted for felony littering after 13 tons of debris “from a roofing job” was dumped “in the road at 301 North and McRainey Road near St. Pauls.”
Anyone with information about Chavis’ location is asked to contact the RCSO at 910-671-3170.
