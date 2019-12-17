Man wanted, accused of strangling dog and woman

SHIPPENSBURG, PA (WHTM/WBTW) — The Shippensburg Police Department in Pennsylvania is looking for a man who reportedly strangled a woman and dog.

Police say Christian Neafsey, 19, struck a woman in the face multiple times and began to strangle her and a dog.

Police were dispatched to the 1st block of West King Street in Shippensburg Borough Monday for a possible domestic issue.

Christian Neafsey (courtesy: Shippensburg, PA Police Department)

Police say that the woman was found injured, but did not say what condition the dog was in.

Neafsey is charged with one count each of strangulation, aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, terroristic threats, cruelty to animals and two counts of criminal mischief.

Anyone with information on the incident or Neafsey’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Shippensburg Police Department at 717-532-7361.

