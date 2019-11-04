Man wanted after chase with Robeson County deputies

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – Deputies with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a man that ran from a car following a chase.

According to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies stopped a vehicle traveling on Highway 71 North and Lumber Bridge on Saturday at around 11:30 a.m. When deputies approached the car and started speaking with the driver he sped off and a chase ensued.

The driver abandoned the vehicle on Quick Road and Lumber Bridge, the Sheriff’s Office says.

Jamel L. Smith is wanted by the Sheriff’s Office in connection to the case.

Smith is charged with felony possession of cocaine, simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance, operating a vehicle while fleeing to elude law enforcement, carrying a concealed weapon and resisting, delaying and obstructing a public officer.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Smith is asked to contact Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.