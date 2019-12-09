Man wanted in connection to Conway area murder arrested

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A man wanted in connection to a Conway area murder has been arrested after an extensive search.

According to Horry County Police Aarin Jamal ‘AJ’ Michael was arrested Monday evening by the US Marshals Carolina Regional Fugitive Task Force along with the Horry County Police Department and SLED. Michel will be booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center for murder.

Michael was wanted in connection to the shooting death of Charles Hemingway at a Conway area home on November 29th.

