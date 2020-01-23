Man wanted in connection with Chesterfield County homicide arrested

CHERAW, SC (WBTW) – A man wanted in connection with a homicide in Chesterfield County has been arrested.

Darreus Anthony Issac, 19, was taken into custody without incident at a hotel in Wadesboro, North Carolina, according to the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office.

Darreus Issac (courtesy: Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office Facebook)

Issac was taken into custody in connection with a homicide that happened on December 5 on Midway Road in the Cheraw area of Chesterfield County.

The Cheraw Police Department and Wadesboro (NC) Police Department assisted the sheriff’s office.

According to Chesterfield County Sheriff James Dixon, Issac and others went to a house on Midway Road in the Cheraw area to commit a robbery and in the process shot and killed Daniel Chase Compton.

