Man wanted in Red Springs after truck stolen at gunpoint

RED SPRINGS, NC (WBTW) – A man is wanted after a truck was stolen at gunpoint in Red Springs.
Khiante Mccallum, 18, is wanted for armed robbery, the Red Springs Police Department says. Mccallum and another person are accused of stealing a man’s truck at gunpoint around 5:35 p.m. on January 24.
The truck has since been recovered and warrants have been issued for Mccallum’s arrest.
Mccallum is described as being a “medium to heavy build, black male last seen on security camera wearing a red hoodie.”
Anyone with information on Mccallum’s location is asked to contact the Red Springs Police Department or the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.
