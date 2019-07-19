UPDATE: Manhunt called off in Hartsville, suspect in custody

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – A manhunt in Hartsville has been called off and a suspect is in custody.

According to Lt. Mark Blair, with Hartsville police, an officer tried to pull over a pickup truck that was reported as stolen out of Kershaw County. The driver crashed the truck off of Home Avenue then fled the scene. This all happened just before 9 p.m.

Blair said officers with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit assisted with the search.

A manhunt was called off just before midnight. Officers tell News13 that the dogs lost scent.

Eric Stokes, 34, was caught around 1:30 a.m., Blair said. Stokes was taken to a jail and is charged with failure to stop for police, driving uninsured, and driving under suspension.

