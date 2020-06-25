Marion man shot in leg on Cherokee Street in Lumberton; suspect sought

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) — Lumberton Police Officers responded to a call about shots fired in the 1000 block of Cherokee Street in Lumberton, NC, early Wednesday morning.

Officers arrived at 12:24 am and found a man from Marion, SC, with, a gunshot to his leg. The victim told officers he was walking in the area when he heard someone say something to him, then shots were fired.

The man said he was shot while running away and didn’t see who shot him. He was treated and released from Southeastern Regional Medical Center.

Officers ask anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Lumberton Police Department Investigative Division at 910-671-3845.

