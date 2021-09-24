Maryland man attacks wife after video call of her having sex with another man, police say

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Maryland man is behind bars after he allegedly assaulted his wife of three years, causing severe injuries, after she video called him while having sex with another man.

The incident occurred Tuesday in a parking lot in Somerset County, according to Somerset Borough police. Dispatch said there was a domestic assault in progress involving a report of shots fired.

When police arrived, they noted the woman was bleeding heavily from her face, nose and mouth and had severe bruising and red marks all over her face. She was struggling to breathe and crying for help.

William Atkinson, 34, had reportedly beat her with an open hand. Witnesses said he was also kicking her in the face, and although he denied doing so, police noted Atkinson’s right shoe was covered in blood.

According to Atkinson, his wife had been video calling him while having sex in her car in the parking lot, so he had a friend drive him to her location to confront her and the unknown man who were “egging him on.” The man ran away, and this is when Atkinson began beating his wife.

Atkinson was arrested, and his wife was sent to the hospital. Police began investigating the area per the report of shots fired to dispatch.

A pistol was found in the front door pocket of the car Atkinson rode in, however, they didn’t find a magazine or rounds with the firearm.

In addition to the pistol, a stun gun and a pocket knife were found behind the vehicle where the incident took place. Atkinson told police they belonged to his wife.

The pistol, stun gun, knife and Atkinson’s shoes were collected as evidence, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Atkinson is confined to Somerset County Prison with bail set at $30,000 cash. He was arraigned on aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person charges.

His preliminary hearing is slated for Sept. 28.