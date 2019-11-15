Maxton man previously wanted for stealing car with 3-year-old in back seat captured

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WBTW) – A Maxton man previously wanted for stealing a car with a 3-year-old in the back seat has been captured, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook Friday.

News13 previously reported that Rodriguez stole a car with a 3-year-old in the back seat, according to the RCSO. The father briefly got out of the vehicle and Rodriguez stole the car, according to the report. Eventually, the father tracked down the car. Rodriguez let the child out and drove off. The child is fine.

Rodriguez also faces charges of breaking and entering and larceny in relation to an incident that happened in the Rowland area on September 7.

LATEST HEADLINES: