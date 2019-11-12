Maxton man wanted for breaking and entering

ROWLAND, NC (WBTW) – The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office says they are searching for a man wanted in connection to a breaking and entering case.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Marco Rodriquez of Maxton is charged with breaking and entering, and larceny after breaking and entering in relation to an incident that happened in the Rowland area on September 7.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Rodriquez is asked to contact Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3170 or (910) 671-3100.