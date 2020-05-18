Melon-headed and malicious: 2 suspects steal from convenience store with watermelons on their heads

LOUISA, Va. (WRIC/WBTW) — The Louisa Police Department in Virginia said they have made an arrest after initially asking for the public’s help identifying two people suspected of stealing from a Sheetz convenience store while wearing hollowed-out watermelons on their heads.

Police said two people arrived at a Sheetz in Louisa in a lifted 2006 black Toyota Tacoma at 9:35 p.m. on May 5. The suspects wore hollowed-out watermelons with holes cut out for the eyes into the convenience store where they committed larceny.





Police photos of the two suspects and the car they drove

Only one of the suspects have been arrested so far. Justin M. Rogers, who was 20 at the time of the crime, was charged with wearing a mask in public while committing larceny, underage possession of alcohol, and petit larceny of alcohol.

Sheetz customer Barry Welch said he was kind of blown away when he saw the photos, “but it wasn’t super shocking being out here in Louisa, we’ve always had some crazy new stories going around. I definitely give them some points for ingenuity.”

Welch in disbelief as to the suspects’ choice of face covering.

“Well I was like at a time like this you could’ve worn any kind of mask, but to come up with a watermelon,” Welch said.

Candice Wendt, another customer, said “I think it’s ridiculous. Innovative but ridiculous. The amount of work that you have to do to actually hollow-out a watermelon to stick it on your head, I think, is kind of crazy…” “…why? Why would they do that? It’s so stupid,” she asked.

Louisa Police are still trying to identify the second suspect.

