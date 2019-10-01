Men upload porn onto highway billboard in Michigan

DETROIT, MI (CNN NEWSOURCE) – Two men broke into the control shed for a video billboard in Auburn Hills, Michigan. The men were able to get access to a laptop in the shed and uploaded pornographic images to play on the billboard.

The billboard is owned by Tripple Investment Group, which is based out of Toronto and sits on Highway 79. It took about 30 minutes for the company to remotely shut down the billboard.

“In this particular incident, we had a local billboard basically run by a system on-site that is not staffed with anybody which obviously creates the perfect storm or somebody was able to have access to it.” Said Auburn Hill Police Lt. Ryan Gagnon

Now police are asking for help to catch those responsible.