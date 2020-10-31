Metro police officer dragged by vehicle during traffic stop in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Metro Police officer was hurt during a traffic stop in Nashville, according to an affidavit from Metro Police.

It happened Friday near the intersection of Ed Temple Blvd. and Schrader Lane.

The affidavit states the officer pulled the vehicle over due to the registered owner of the vehicle having two outstanding felony warrants.

The officer made contact with the driver, Markeith Lucas. The officer asked Lucas to step out of the vehicle after refusing to provide identification. Lucas refused to step out of the car but he did put the car in park when the officer asked.

The officer then asked Lucas to step out of the vehicle again, Lucas refused a second time.

The officer then reached into the vehicle to grab the keys from the ignition. Lucas then put the vehicle into drive and dragged the officer with the vehicle for several feet. The officer was able to get away from the vehicle with a small cut on his arm.

The affidavit states Lucas then turned the vehicle around and drove toward the officers on the scene. The officer jumped out of the way. A pursuit began and ended in the 2600 block of Delk Avenue. Lucas exited his vehicle and told officers, “You’re not going to take me.” Lucas then tried to punch an officer.

Lucas was arrested and is facing assault charges.

