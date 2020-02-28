Milwaukee police ID Miller Brewery shooter, 5 victims: ‘Our families are hurting’

The Molson Coors facility is seen Thursday Feb. 27, 2020, in Milwaukee. An employee at the historic Molson Coors facility shot and killed five co-workers Wednesday afternoon and then turned the gun on himself. Six people, including the shooter, were killed on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 at the facility. The brewery remained closed Thursday. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

MILWAUKEE (WITI) – Milwaukee police have identified the victims in Wednesday’s deadly shooting at the Miller Brewery – as well as the suspected shooter.

Law enforcement sources confirmed to sister station WITI that the shooter, identified as 51-year-old Anthony Ferrill, had two guns – one had a suppressor (silencer) attached.

Anthony Ferrill (photo via WITI)

Ferrill fatally shot five co-workers at the Miller Brewery near 41st Street and State Street on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

Ferrill was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Milwaukee police identified the five victims in this shooting incident as:

Jesus Valle Jr., 33, Milwaukee

Gennady Levshetz, 61, Mequon

Trevor Wetselaar, 33, Milwaukee

Dana Walk, 57, Delafield

Dale Hudson, 60, Waukesha

“They were powerhouse operators, they were machinists, and they were electricians. But more importantly, they were husbands, they were fathers, and they were friends. They were part of the fabric of the company, our community — and we will miss them terribly,” said Gavin Hattersley, CEO for Molson Coors.

Hattersley said he spent Thursday meeting with families and employees at the brewery.

“Our focus right now is on supporting them as best as we can,” Hattersley said.

“Our families are hurting,” said Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett. “What’s most important right now is that we, as a community, come together and put our arms around these grieving families.”

Barrett asked people to give the families of the victims privacy and time to grieve.

“They’ve gone through something that no one ever wants to go through — a sudden, tragic, unexpected, unbelievable loss of life,” Barrett said.

Investigators spent most of Thursday collecting items from Ferrill’s home on Milwaukee’s northwest side. Ferrill lived in the neighborhood for 16 years. He was a licensed electrician with 20 years of experience. Ferrill had a wife and children.

WITI spoke with neighbors who said they were stunned to learn he was the suspect behind the Miller Brewery shooting. One neighbor was clearly heartbroken over the situation, saying the unthinkable violence was out of character for the man she knows.

“Color didn’t mean nothing to us. In fact, he was like a son to me because he was my son’s age. I just don’t believe it. I don’t know what happened to him,” said neighbor Erna Roenspies.

Ferrill’s neighbors are puzzled at what would be the motive behind the horrifying violence.

“I will treat people a lot more kindly because of this. I know it’s hard to say, but you don’t know where they are at,” said Patricia Dibb, neighbor.

WITI is working to confirm if Ferrill was involved in a workplace dispute.

