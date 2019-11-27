Minor charged with four counts of attempted murder in Georgetown Co. drive-by shooting incident

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WBTW) – Two people, one a juvenile, have been charged in connection to a drive-by shooting incident in Pawley’s Island, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office says that Jared Collister and a juvenile male have been arrested in connection to a drive-by shooting incident that took place Tuesday night on Dunning Road.

The juvenile is charged with four counts of attempted murder, and discharging a firearm into a dwelling.

Collister is charged with felony obstruction of justice and possession of a controlled substance.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says investigators were able to determine that the incident was isolated solely to the residence that was targeted. The investigation is still ongoing.