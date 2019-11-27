Live Now
Watch WBTW News13 at 5, 5:30 and 6 pm

Minor charged with four counts of attempted murder in Georgetown Co. drive-by shooting incident

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

Jared Collister, Courtesy Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WBTW) – Two people, one a juvenile, have been charged in connection to a drive-by shooting incident in Pawley’s Island, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office says that Jared Collister and a juvenile male have been arrested in connection to a drive-by shooting incident that took place Tuesday night on Dunning Road.

The juvenile is charged with four counts of attempted murder, and discharging a firearm into a dwelling.

Collister is charged with felony obstruction of justice and possession of a controlled substance.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says investigators were able to determine that the incident was isolated solely to the residence that was targeted. The investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story