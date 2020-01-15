Mom speaks out after NC teen walking to school bus stop reportedly kidnapped, raped

ZEBULON, NC (WNCN/WBTW) — A Wake County, North Carolina teen walking to a school bus stop was reportedly kidnapped and raped — with her attacker then allegedly driving her to school Thursday morning.

“Never issues. Never any problems at all,” the victim’s mother said.

News13’s sister station CBS 17 is not identifying the mother because her daughter is the victim of a sex crime.

The mother said her daughter was forced into a car and taken to a shed nearby where she was sexually assaulted.

“How could you hurt an innocent child? And how could you want to mess with someone who’s saying no?” she said.

Search warrants said that the suspect then drove the girl to school.

On the way, court documents show he used Google Translate on his phone to translate from Spanish to English. He told her she was pretty and asked that she not tell anyone about what happened, the warrant said.

Once at East Wake High School, the teen alerted school officials and her parents. She was taken to the hospital.

“That poor child is going to be scared to go to school. Scared to go to the bus stop — when that shouldn’t be a concern,” her mother said.

The incident happened along Sprites Drive in Zebulon.

Investigators said they used images from the school’s security camera to identify the suspect who dropped the girl off at school. They arrested and charged Victor Ramirez, 33, later the same day.

Photos via CBS17

“She was very brave and talking to the detectives. She was very strong and very proud of how she handled herself,” the mother said. “I always told her no matter what happens you come to us and we’ll figure it out. Don’t ever be scared to tell us anything,” the mother continued.

CBS 17 stopped by Ramirez’s home, but no one came to the door.

“She’s still having nightmares at night about it. So I guess, we’re just concerned he’ll get out. So that’s just in the back of our minds,” she said.

Ramirez remains at the Wake County Detention Center on a $1 million bond.

He’s been charged with kidnapping, statutory rape of child less than 15 years old, and statutory sex offense with child less than 15 years old.

