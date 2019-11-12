More charges filed by SLED in Florence human trafficking case

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Six new charges have been filed against Jason Roger Pope of Florence who is at the center of an extensive human trafficking case in Florence.

According to booking records at the Florence County Detention Center, Pope faces four new charges of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor age 11 to 14 and two charges of trafficking in persons.

This is in addition to the other charges Pope is facing including; promoting the prostitution of a minor, kidnapping, three counts of trafficking people, and criminal sexual conduct with a minor in the second degree. Investigators allege Pope solicited a person under 18 for sex trafficking.

Investigators say Pope committed the offense in Florence county by “recruiting, enticing, harboring, transporting, providing, obtaining, or soliciting by any means a victim who is under the age of 18 for the purpose of sex trafficking.”

Agents said they were conducting a sexually related investigation in Darlington when they learned through social media that Pope solicited the victim, who is under the age of 18, for sex acts. Also, a sworn statement was made by a person who said they received money and other things of value for commercial sex acts from Pope, according to the affidavit.

Pope is being held at the Florence County Detention Center without bond.