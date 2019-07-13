Mother arrested in death of 1-year-old in Robeson County

SHANNON, NC (WBTW) – The mother of 1-year-old Jadalyn Barton is now charged in her daughter’s death, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Sarah Hardin, 25, was arrested Friday and is charged with felony child abuse inflicting serious injury, according to a press release.

Hardin is being held at the Robeson County Detention Center under a $1.5 million bond.

On Thursday deputies arrested Jonathan Blake Barton, who is Jadalyn’s father. Barton is charged with first-degree murder and felony child abuse inflicting serious injury in relation to Jadayln’s death.

Jonathan Barton had his first appearance and was given a bond of $3 million. Barton was given a bond because he is under the age of 18.

The case is still ongoing. The Robeson County District Attorney’s Office.