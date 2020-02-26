Mother of missing Idaho children expected to appear in court Wednesday, ask for reduction in bond

HONOLULU, HI (CNN/WBTW) – The mother of two missing children in Idaho is expected to appear in a court in Hawaii Wednesday.
The hearing will consider whether Lori Vallow’s $5 million bail should be reduced.
She is facing charges of desertion and non-support of children.
Her attorneys say since those crimes come with a maximum fine of $500 or 14 years in prison, her bail is too high.
They also say she is not a flight risk.
Prosecutors argue she has already moved from Arizona to Idaho and then to Hawaii and that her husband has a bank account with more than $150,000 in it.
Vallow, also known as Lori Daybell, 46, was arrested on Feb. 20 in Hawaii on a warrant issued in Madison County, Idaho, according to Kauai police.
The whereabouts of her children, 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan, are still not known.
According to the Associated Press, Joshua “JJ” Vallow and Tylee Ryan haven’t been seen since late September, and police in Rexburg, Idaho, have said they “strongly believe that Joshua and Tylee’s lives are in danger.”
