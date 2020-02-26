Mother of missing Idaho children expected to appear in court Wednesday, ask for reduction in bond

HONOLULU, HI (CNN/WBTW) – The mother of two missing children in Idaho is expected to appear in a court in Hawaii Wednesday.

The hearing will consider whether Lori Vallow’s $5 million bail should be reduced.

She is facing charges of desertion and non-support of children.

Lori Vallow (photo courtesy: Hawaii Department of Public Safety via CNN)

Her attorneys say since those crimes come with a maximum fine of $500 or 14 years in prison, her bail is too high.

They also say she is not a flight risk.

Prosecutors argue she has already moved from Arizona to Idaho and then to Hawaii and that her husband has a bank account with more than $150,000 in it.

This booking photo provided by Kauai police shows Lori Vallow. Vallow, the mother of two Idaho children missing since September was arrested Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 in Hawaii. Vallow, also known as Lori Daybell, 46, was arrested on a warrant issued in Madison County, Idaho, and was being held on $5 million bail, Kauai police said. Seven-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan haven’t been seen since late September, and police in Rexburg, Idaho, have said they “strongly believe that Joshua and Tylee’s lives are in danger.” (Kauai police via AP)

Vallow, also known as Lori Daybell, 46, was arrested on Feb. 20 in Hawaii on a warrant issued in Madison County, Idaho, according to Kauai police.

The whereabouts of her children, 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan, are still not known.

FILE – This combination photo of undated file photos, released by National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, show missing children Joshua “JJ” Vallow, left, and Tylee Ryan. Police say the mother of two missing kids has been found in Hawaii, along with her new husband, but the children still have not been located. Seventeen-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow have been missing since September 2019, and police say their mother, Lori Vallow Daybell, and her new husband Chad Daybell, lied to investigators about where the children are. When police returned to their home in Idaho to question them again, the adults had disappeared. (National Center for Missing & Exploited Children via AP, File)

According to the Associated Press, Joshua “JJ” Vallow and Tylee Ryan haven’t been seen since late September, and police in Rexburg, Idaho, have said they “strongly believe that Joshua and Tylee’s lives are in danger.”

