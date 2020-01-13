Mother speaks out after attempted kidnapping of SC child

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD/WBTW) – A family in North Charleston is speaking out after the attempted kidnapping of a young girl.​

Just before 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) deputies were called to a mobile home park in North Charleston.

Marllena, 7, had been taken from her home by an unidentified man while she was sleeping.

Marllena’s mother, Ana Garcia, tells News13’s sister station WCBD News2 that the kidnapper busted through a locked door of her mobile home.

He then took the girl and made his way outside of the home.​

Marllena’s cries for help led her stepfather to her and the kidnapper outside.

​As Marllena’s stepfather closed in, the kidnapper dropped Marllena and fled. Thankfully, she only suffered minor cuts and bruises. ​

​CCSO investigated the area, but the man was gone without a trace.

The family describes the kidnapper as a short male wearing dark clothing.​​

They say they won’t rest easy until he’s found.​​

“It’s horrible, I [woke] up in the morning, [and] I thought it was a nightmare,” says Garcia.​

Authorities are still working to identify the kidnapper.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers.

