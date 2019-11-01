Mullins man charged with soliciting a minor for sex, disseminating obscene material

MULLINS, SC (WBTW) – The state Attorney General’s office says a Mullins man has been charged with soliciting a minor for sex and disseminating sexually graphic material to a minor.

Kevin Bryant Johnson, 41, was arrested on two charges connected to the solicitation of a minor, according to State Attorney General Alan Wilson. Investigators say Bryant solicited a minor for sex and disseminated sexually graphic material to a minor.

Johnson was arrested on Oct. 30. He is charged with one count of criminal solicitation of a minor, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment; and one count of disseminating obscene material to a person under age twelve, a felony offense punishable by up to 15 years imprisonment.

The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest.