Mullins Man gets 10 years in federal prison for dealing Cocaine

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – A Mullins man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison on Friday after pleading guilty to possessing with intent to distribute cocaine and distributing cocaine.

Gregory Lavon McCollum, 46, sold cocaine to a confidential informant with the Marion County combined drug unit on Feb. 20, 2019.

After being provided with police money to make the purchase, the informant traveled to a location in Mullins and purchased a powder substance from McCollum. A forensic scientist later confirmed that the substance was cocaine.

United States District Judge Donald C. Coggins, Jr. sentenced McCollum to 120 months in federal prison, to be followed by a three-year term of court-ordered supervision. There is no parole in the federal system.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Marion County Combined Drug Unit. Assistant United States Attorney Lauren Hummel prosecuted the case.

This case was prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts.