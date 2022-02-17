Multiple stolen rental cars recovered at South Carolina hotel

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Two men have been arrested after multiple stolen rental cars were recovered from a North Charleston hotel.

According to the police report, a fleet of cars stolen from the Avis/Budget rental agency at the Charleston International Airport was recovered at the North Charleston Embassy Suites.

A group of people was standing around the cars, and some people were sitting in them. Suspects in one of the cars tried to flee when police arrived, but crashed into another car in the parking lot. They then tried to run away, ignoring officers’ directions to stop, according to the report.

An officer was able to detain one of the suspects, but the other three ran into the lobby of the Embassy Suites.

The suspect was identified as Luther Antonio Ladell Smith. He was charged with multiple counts of possession of a stolen motor vehicle valued at more than $10,000.

Investigators determined that Domaneck Dixon was also involved in the vehicle thefts. He was located in on Tuesday in Georgetown County and taken into custody.

Dixon is facing multiple charges of grand larceny of a motor vehicle worth more than $10,000.